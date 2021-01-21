IT’S OFFICIAL – Jason Quigley to fight son of the legend for a title

It’s official Jason Quigley makes his return to the ring next month – with a title on the line.

Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] will meet Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3] at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio on February 13.

The popular Donegal fighter faces the son of fight legend Shane Mosley on the undercard of Joseph Diaz-Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF super-featherweight title.

A named scalp is not all that is on the line in a very winnable fight for the Golden Boy fighter, the NABO middleweight title, a strap which has a positive effect on rankings will also be up for grabs.

The stacked event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories.

Irish-boxing.com understands the fight was first agreed and scheduled for Moscow and January 30.

However, that card was cancelled due to headline act Sergey Kovalev failing a drug test.

It didn’t take Golden Boy long to find a new home for the fight and pair will fight on a big TV card in February, meaning the Andy Lee trained middle won’t waste a camp and will get the chance to get back in the 160lbs conversation early this year.

The card will also feature many rising prospects and contenders.

Uzbek Olympian Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev will make his highly anticipated return in a 10-round super middleweight clash.

Explosive Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan will return in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Victor Morales, the charismatic rising prospect of Vancouver, Washington, will participate in an eight-round featherweight bout against Jose Gonzalez of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Hawaiian prospect Dalis Kaleiopu will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Eduardo Sanchez (2-3) of Corcoran, California.

The opponents for Melikuziev and Hovhannisyan will be announced shortly.

Diaz Jr. vs. Rakhimov is a 12-round fight for the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with RCC Boxing Promotions. The fight will take place Saturday, Feb. 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories, including the U.S., Mexico, Russia, Tajikistan, Brazil and Argentina.