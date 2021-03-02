It’s Back to Business and then Stephen McAfee for Martin Quinn

All Irish fight lover Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] has Stephen McAfee and other domestic fighters on his radar but for now is giving his primary focus to whoever he fights in Luxembourg.

‘Mighty’ ends a two-year ring sabbatical when he fights on the Boxing Ireland stacked Back to Business card in Dudelange on March 20.

The always keen for domestic dust-up lightweight, who has shared the ring with fellow Dubs Karl Kelly and Francy Luzoho, as well as being linked to Victor Rabei and twice agreeing to fight Steven Webb, revealed it could be a warm-up for a possible title fight with recent Irish title challenger Stephen McAfee.

However, the Boxing Ireland fighter is determined to keep his sole focus on his return to action and the upcoming clash.

“The [Stephen] McAcfee fight has been thrown out there, maybe for the Celtic title or the Irish title. There are a few options there but I’ll just get this one out of the way and look forward then,” Quinn told Irish-boxing.com when asked about possible Celtic Clash derbies.

Before any relatively high-profile fights for Quinn, it’s back to business on the Back to Business 3 card in Luxembourg.

The Crumlin native hasn’t fought since he defeated Francy Luzoho at the National Stadium in March of 2019.

He admits he found the time out frustrating but is now excited by the prospect of a return to the ring.

“Listen I’m over the moon,” a delighted Quinn commented on his return.

“I couldn’t be happier. I am loving the training and I’m hyped to know I’m getting back in there again, I feel blessed.”

“I missed it loads. Boxing and training is my routine and it’s not nice to not have that but I’m back now and feeling great,” he adds before revealing the business of boxing and the pandemic saw him lose motivation over 2020.

“One or two fights didn’t happen over the last while and that was frustrating, then the pandemic came in and I lost my motivation.”

Quinn looks set to fight Nermin Pozderovic [4(0)-16(6)-2] on a busy March 20 and is hopeful the Bosnia And Herzegovina fighter can give him rounds: “I want to get the rounds in. I really need them,” he concludes.