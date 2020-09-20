‘It would be great to fight in Ireland’ – Katie Taylor expresses homecoming desire

Katie Taylor has expressed her desire to fight at home ‘someday’.

Having finished a ground breaking amateur career, the Irish sensation has played a massive part in revolutionizing female pro boxing over the last four years.

The undisputed lightweight champion has become a Sky Sports and DAZN draw and has attracted crowds in venues in London, Manchester and New York.

However, one of Ireland’s most popular sport stars has yet to fight in her home country.

A fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by promoter Eddie Hearn but was put off twice before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s manager reasoning that he was advised that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

Sky’s boxing head honcho Adam Smith then proposed a festival occasion in Cork, but that idea was never really explored.

There has been no real talk of what would be a momentous occasion of late – and it’s now something rarely raised. However, it’s something Taylor would like to do in the future.

Asked by FM104 about home advantage and possibly fighting at home Taylor said:

“I wouldn’t really be thinking of home advantage too much, I don’t really care where I fight. I’m in there to win the fight, but it would be great to fight in Ireland someday.”

A fight in Ireland would be wasted with the current pandemic meaning crowds couldn’t attend. As a result Taylor’s next fight will most likely be abroad, but when and where remains to be seen.

Speaking to the radio station the two weight world champion was non committal with regard to opponent and time frame, but remains adamant she want’s the biggest names and best fights possible.

“I am willing and ready to step in against anyone. I want the big fights, I want the tough fights and I want the tough opponents. I want to be in the biggest fights possible in this game,” Taylor added.

“I am not sure when my next fight is going to be. I was meant to fight Amanda Serano this year and she pulled out of the fight twice. I fought Jessica McCaskill before and those are big names and hopefully we can make those fights happen.”