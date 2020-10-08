It started with a DM – Eddie Hearn shares first message Katie Taylor ever sent him

Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] expressed a desire to revolutionize the the pro boxing game just like she did the amateurs when she first contacted now promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss tonight shared the first ever direct message Taylor sent to his inbox, his first contact with the Olympic champion and a message that started what has proved to be a very successful relationship.

The Bray native revealed she was considering turning over and told the promoter she had the attributes raise the profile of female professional boxing.

All the Irish sporting hero needed was a promoter and she felt Hearn was the man for the job.

Amazing to see how far we’ve come. I’m very thankful. But there’s more to be done! @EddieHearn https://t.co/fKWthmi3h3 — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) October 8, 2020

The relationship has proved a successful one. The winner of 18 major amateur gold medals, including Olympic gold in 2012, has certainly excelled in the ring.

The 34 year old took less than a year and just seven fights to win world honours and has since gone on to become Ireland’s first ever undisputed world champ in the four belt era. Taylor also joined Steve Collins and Carl Frampton on the list of Irish two weight world champions.

In terms of the sport as a whole, she has inspired change. A host of female talent has emerged over the last four years and female fights have become regular fixtures of big fight cards. There is now a genuine appetite for female boxing and women are getting more chances to show their talent, earn and entertain fans.

There is still some issue with purse parity, but those who have fought the Brian Peters managed Taylor have earned six figures when the average world title purse was previously believed to be less than 10,000e.

Taylor’s next clash is her second on top of a Sky Sports bill, her first a historic encounter with Jessica McCaskill.

The world title defence against Spain’s Miriam Gutierrez is one of three female world title fights on what Hearn labels a ‘historic’ card.