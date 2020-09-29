Irish scalps are safe – Doheny and DOJ defeater distances himself from Conlan clash

Irish upset expert Ionut Baluta has distant himself from a possible Michael Conlan clash.



The Romanian made it back to back Irish scalps over the weekend following up his March win over former world champion TJ Doheny with a stoppage victory over Olympian David Oliver Joyce, but won’t be looking to make it a hat trick of Irish vicitms just yet.



Baluta’s most recent odds defying victory saw him being linked with Conlan – and there were those who felt his Irish double made him the ideal opponent for December time.



The Belfast super bantamweight is said to be on course for a March world title tilt, but wants another fight at the weight before he challenges one of the 122lbs champions.



Baluta told Irish-boxing.com that he has other ideas having won the WBO European ranking title – and stressed he feels he would benefit from a few more fights before returning to world level.



When asked about a possible bout with Conlan, he said: “This belt for me means a step forward towards the world title, but I am not currently thinking about the world title or that fight. I want a few more matches to get me ready to be able to win the world title.”



Next up he would like to move back down to bantamweight and a shot the WBO European ranking title at the lower weight.



Baluta defeated Kyle Williams when that title was meant to be on the line, but couldn’t buckle it around his waist, despite winning, because he failed to make weight.



“I really want to win the WBO bantamweight belt because I once lost it on the scales before the Williams fight.”





Reflecting on his third round stoppage defeat of ‘The Punisher’ the 26-year-old said he was always confident of victory and came with a start fast game plan.



“I feel very good and happy,” he added. “My plan was to win the belt as fast as possible and I did that.



“It didn’t surprise me that I came to England to win the belt,” he continued before attempting to appease Irish fight fans.



“I don’t like to upset anyone, I try to do my best in the ring.”

