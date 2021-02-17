Irish Muay Thai Champ confirms boxing debut date

Jamie Morrissey becomes Ireland’s latest debutante after being added to the Luxembrough card.

The Limerick native officially changes fight code on March 27 joining Boxing Ireland stable mates Owen O’Neill, Kevin Cronin, Katelynn Phelan and Dominic Donegan on the Back to Business 3 card.

Morrissey won the ISKA Pro Irish middlewight title as recent as August 2019 and has spent the majority of 2020 working on a boxing transition.

The proven ticket seller with super middleweight ambitions has been working with emerging coach Shaun Kelly and is now ready to be let off the leash.

The marketable addition to the pro ranks has also had ideal transition sparring, having shared the training ring with the likes of established name Jason Quigley, rising star Paddy Donovan and technically astute former standout amateurs Edward Donovan and Jason Harty.

Boxing Ireland have previously worked with fighters from other disciplines, most notably bringing former kick boxer Stephen McAfee to Irish title level and have high hopes for their latest addition.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com the fighter with his own podcast Morrissey argued his Muay Thai past has schooled him in elements of fighting other early days pros haven’t done any home work in as of yet.

The ticket selling Treaty man warns he comes to the pro ranks with a Masters Degree in true grit having written a thesis on pressure.

They are two qualities he is confident will stand to him in the early stages in particular.

“I tell you were my advantages come in….. I am no stranger to pressure. No matter what kind of fights or situation Stephen or Boxing Ireland put me in my first four or five fights, it’s not going compare to the pressure of being over in The Strand Hotel defending my Irish title in front of the whole city – and I mean the whole city in terms of my demographic,” the articulate soon to debut pro told Irish-boxing.com.

“They can’t show me anything in my first five fights that can compare to that, or compare to four man tournament finals in front of a couple of thousand people, or stadiums shows in front of thousands in Thailand.

“I’m no stranger to that kind of pressure and I was thrown straight in at the deep end, immediately. I have an advantage there,” he adds before pointing out he has been living a pro life for a number of years.

“I also put my degree aside at 22 and have been training full time since. I have banged out a scary amount of fights in two years, so I come fit and ready too.”