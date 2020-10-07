Irish heavyweight to play a part in massive Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora clash

Thomas Carty will have a part to play, albeit a small one, in one of the biggest heavyweight fights of 2020.

The National Elite Championships finalist has been brought over as a sparring partner from Dereck ‘Del Boy’ Chisora ahead of the massive clash.

The London-based Zimbabwean, who is managed by his old rival David Haye, takes on former undisputed light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 31st October live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN.

There is such excitement surrounding the clash the fight is deemed pay-per-view worthy.

Chisora is deemed the perfect heavyweight litmus test for the extremely skilled, but not so big Ukrainian.

Carthy’s reputation as a seasoned amateur southpaw and competitive spar has obviously prompted Haye to bring him in for the aggressive come-forward puncher.

It’s massive for the Dub, not alone does it help with regard to profile in a time when he is considering his future in terms of pro and amateur, but he can only benefit from being around a big fight environment.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently Carthy did hint at some decent sparring was in the pipeline and was non-committal when pushed on whether he was going to keep the vest the or not.

“I’m not sure whether or not my next fight will be pro or amateur but I’m really enjoying my training at the moment and I’m improving,” he said.

“I have a couple of things lined up including some good sparring, I can’t say anything yet, but I have a couple of camps lined up and it’s really going to get my name out there and get me great exposure.”