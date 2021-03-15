Irish heavyweight pleads with Eddie Hearn to give him Katie Taylor undercard debut date

Thomas Carty has promised Eddie Hearn he won’t be disappointed if he gives him a dream debut slot this May.

The Dublin heavyweight has told Irish-boxing.com he is turning over but has yet to officially confirm with who.

However, he still has his eyes set on a debut date, indeed a spefic one.

The former Glasnevin and Crumlin amateur wants to make his pro bow on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s next fight.

The big man promises Matchroom and Hearn they wouldn’t regret giving him the platform.

My dream professional debut would be on the undercard of the greatest Irish athlete ever @KatieTaylor @EddieHearn give me a chance you won’t be disappointed, I’m ready!☘️🇮🇪🥊 @MatchroomBoxing @matchroomsport @SkySportsBoxing @Lawrence_tko @DerekWarChisora — thomas carty (@thomas_carty) March 12, 2021

Taylor looks set for a May return and if rumour is to be believed is set for an Olympic re-run against Nathasa Jonas.

Carty, who has been sparring Lawerence Okolie ahead of his world title fight this weekend, seems well aware Taylor is the ultimate Irish fighter to build off the back of and wants on the card.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this month he revealed he was fight ready and wanted to debut as early as May.

Again the heavyweight has yet to confirm any pro link ups but calling for a slot on a May 1 or May 15 card suggests he has his mind made up trainer and management wise at the very least.