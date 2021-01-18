Irish Fight of the Year win eases Colm Murphy’s Ulster Final defeat pain

Winning Irish-Boxing.com’s Irish Fight of the Year gong alongside featherweight rival but close mate JP Hale took away the pain of Ulster final defeat for Colm Murphy.

On the last day of 2020 the young entertainer was rewarded for his part in an enthralling Ulster decider.

Murphy and close friend JP Hale shared the Irish-boxing.com Irish Fighter of the Year gong after producing a third consecutive enthralling encouther in February of last year.

The Belfast fighter, who fought on the undercard Steven Ward vs former World Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson over the weekend, revealed the award, voted for by Irish fight fans, means a lot.

The fact he got further recognition, for a fight he claims will be talked about in their community for years to come, helped remove any pain of defeat.

“Winning was a real surprise and meant a lot to me and JP,” Murphy told Irish-boxing.com.

“I did feel we deserved it. It was three rounds of war. We were best mates after and it will be talked about by our community for years. I can’t even be upset about losing or feel like a loser after the fight with such recognition given.”