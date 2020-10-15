Irish Elite Squad selected for training camp in Italy

The Irish Elite squad arrived in Italy over the weekend for a two-week training camp.

The team will train and spar with the host nation in Assisi. A number of other nations are also expected to train in Assisi.

Team Ireland will also compete in the Alexis Vastine Memorial in Nantes, France later this month.

The Alexis Vastine tournament begins on October 27.

IRISH SQUAD

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

51kg Niamh Early (Ryston)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s)

69kg Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s BC/Garda BC)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Antoine O’Gríofa (Celtic Eagles)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck