Irish Drago Paul McCullagh returns next month

‘The Irish Drago’ returns to action next month.

Paul McCullagh [1(1)-0] fights for the first time this year and just the second time as a pro at the Bolton Whites Hotel on April 17.

The light heavyweight prospect will be looking to build on his eye catching debut victory over Ben Thomas on the MTK Fight Night.

To do so the Dave Coldwell managed fighter will have to tame ‘The Bull’ Antony Woolery [2(0)-3(1)] who was last seen being stopped by Isaac Chamberlain.

The fight will represent the first McCullagh has had as a pro with his boxing steeped family in his corner. Having successfully debuted under former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien, the 21-year-old has returned from Lanzarote to the cooler climes of Belfast.

The former Ulster heavyweight champ is now training in the gym where he learnt his trade under the watchful eye of his grandfather and will have his uncle Sean in his corner come April.

The card will also see Paul Ryan eventually make his pro debut. The young Dub, a former underage standout, has seen his pro debut fall through trice and will be eager to throw a paid punch in anger next month. Ryan is scheduled to fight Nothingham’s Kyle Hughes [2-2] over four rounds.

John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] also populates the card and fights for the first time since employing Billy Joe Saunders as his manager. The London 2012 Olympic silver medal winner fights Shaun Cooper [10(0)-2(1)].