Irish boxing’s Triple H shows pedigree with step up KO win

Irish boxing’s Triple H showd his pedigree with a step up knockout win in South Carolina over the weekend.

Harley Burke finished an action pakced weekend for Irish boxing with a bang.

Burke took on local boy Raekwon Williams, a fighter who came into the fight with an upset knockout win to his name and motivated by revenge, considering Burke previously knocked out his cousin, in South Carolina on Saturday.

On paper, it was a big step up for the Galway-born New York fighter. However, the fight played out exactly how ‘Heavy-Handed Harley’s’ four previous fights have.

The 25-year-old registered a fifth successive stoppage win, indeed he made it five first round KO’s on the bounce.

Williams didn’t come to lie down and meet the Woodlawn resident in the centre of the ring but soon found himself backed into the corner and after eating two uppercuts, hit the canvas and was counted out.

Burke passed the toughest test of his career in just 45 seconds.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com in the build-up to the step up the entertaining super middle revealed he was expecting rounds but admitted he’d be devastated if he didn’t get the job done inside the distance.

All that matters Saturday is that I get my hand raised. But honestly, I’d be devastated if I don’t knock him out,” the exciting prospect told Irish-boxing.com.

“I must knock him out. I have 12 minutes to break him. I’m going for the KO one hundred percent.”

The win see’s Burke improve to 5-0 with five knockouts while Williams slips to 1-1.