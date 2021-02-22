Ireland’s Australian champ set for big step up Down Under

Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] hasn’t been handed a routine first title defence.



The Aussie-based Newry native makes the first defence of his Australian title in the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach on April 10 – and does so as he makes a significant step up.



The 24-year-old takes on the experienced Leti Leti [15(12)-1(0)] in an exciting match-up that was confirmed late Sunday night.



Soma-born Leti has 12 knockout wins in 15 victories and his only defeat came against Samuel Colomban, a fighter who fought Dennis Hogan for Continental honours.



That reverse came as far back as 2013 and he goes into the clash on the back of four wins since returning to boxing in 2018. Indeed, one of those wins was against the previously undefeated Mark Kassab for an Asian Pacific title.



It certainly represents Wallace’s toughest test to date and comes on the back of a year out of the ring.



The Steve Deller trained light heavy hasn’t traded leather since he defeated Mitchell Whitelaw for the Aussie strap in October of 2019.

The Team were hoping a busy 2020 would lead to big fights in 2021- and it seems they are contnet to jump up the ladder somewhat in a bid to make up for some lost time.

Wallace will be hopeful a victory will see him move beyond domestic level Down Under and open the pathway to continental titles that can lead to world rankings.