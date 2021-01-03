Introducing Steven Cairns – Teen prospect promises ‘devastating knockouts’

Steven Cairns is promising devastating knockouts when he officially starts punching for pay in 2021.

The Cork 18-year-old revealed he was ditching the vest just before the turn of the year.

The move see’s the teen join an exciting list of young prospects currently making their way in the game – and if the latest Rebel County professional delivers on his knockout promise he could become a standout fan favourite.

“You can expect good boxing skills and devastating knockouts,” Cairns told Irish-boxing.com.

At just 18 and with a decorated underage amateur CV, Cairns was seen as someone who could have had a solid senior career in the vest.

However, the European School Boy medal winner believes no is the perfect time to switch codes and does so content with what he achieved in the unpaid ranks.

“Professional boxing has always been the dream and with amateur boxing looking like it won’t be coming back anytime soon I believe now was the right time to get my professional career underway.

“I am happy with what I achieved. My first goal when I was 11 years of age was to become Irish champion. I ended up winning 7 national titles, representing my country and winning medals for my country.”

Former Tony Bellew coach Dave Coldwell won the race for the Cork fighters signature.

Coldwell, who also looks after Paul McCullagh jr, benefited from his relationship coach and former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien.

Cairns is happy with the link up and is confident he has made the right choice.

“I met Dave through my coach Jon O’Brien. I was in contact with a couple of people from England and America but after speaking with Dave I knew he was the man to take me to the top,” he adds before deflecting from a promotional contract question to out line his goals.

“Short term I want to show everyone what I’m all about and long term I planned to be in massive fights and of course world titles.”