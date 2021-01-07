Introducing: Lloyd Lynch – ‘I have a second chance at what I love to do’

Combat keen Llyod Lynch is determined to make the most of a second chance he feared he’d never get, as he begins a pro boxing career in 2021.

The love to fight Dub thought his chances of punching for pay or even kick boxing, a sport he also indulged in, had evaporated in the tail end of 2019.

A stubborn Lynch entered the kick boxing arena three weeks after suffering concussion just over a year ago – and it nearly cost him his career. It lead to a minor issue, but one that concerned doctors enough to prevent him from fighting.

Having undergone tests the Cabra native was given the all clear to fight in late 2020, has since turned to boxing and now debuts in Spain on February 6.

“I had some troubles at the end of 2019. Things weren’t looking good and honestly I didn’t known if I would able to get back into the ring or not,” Llyod rather honestly said to Irish-boxing.com.

“That broke me, but in September I got good news and thankfully a second chance at what I love to do. I seen this opportunity on February 6th and jumped on it. I cant wait to make the walk again.”

The fact he thought he would never fight again, Lynch, who will be trained by Steven O’Rourke in St Michael’s Inchicore, hasn’t set any massive career goals.

The new to the pro ranks puncher goes in just looking to fight and enjoy the experience.

“Career wise in boxing who knows? I wake up each morning and take each day as it comes. I’m really excited for the experience.”

Lynch has boxing previous and worked under Nicholas Duffy at Cabra BC, although he is more famed for his kickboxing fights. In recent months he has begun to reacquaint himself with all things sweet-science and has been aspired by the move friend and former WAKO operator Aaron O’Reilly made.

“I’ve always been a busy fighter, fighting on the regular and in most disciplines. I love to fight

“My training partner Aaron, who I train most days with made the transition last year and I’ve always with a big fan of boxing, its an art,” he explains before discussing his style.

“Style wise fans can expect pressure and big shots.”

Lloyd is aware he still has some learning to do and has set about educating himself further.

“I’ve a lot to learn in terms of boxing. I have started with Steven O’Rourke this week. I’ll be down in his gym from now until the fight Monday to Friday.

“It’s a quality gym with some serious talent. I feel like I am in good hands.”