Introducing Adam Dempsey – ‘I plan to put in as much work as I can, and see where it takes me’

Adam Dempsey’s big pro reveal came as quite a surprise, but it’s anything but a knee-jerk reaction.

Achill’s first-ever pro boxer has been building toward the paid ranks.

The 20-year-old was always a fighter people predicted would look better out of the vest and has all but had a pro coach lined up when since was just 16.

Dempsey, whose father coached him in the amateurs, has built a relationship with Luton-based Mark Byrne since his teens – and the bond forged lead to him signing pro terms with Mervyn Turner and Shamrock Boxing.

When news leaked the seven-time Connaught Champion was turning over other offers came in, but he feels it best to stay loyal and stick to the original plan.

“I got plenty of offers when I announced I was turning pro, but when I was 16 and still in the amateurs my Da actually showed one of my fights to my coach Mark Byrne in Luton,” Dempsey explained when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Mark asked if I wanted to come over and I said yes. He is a great person and coach. He looked after me really well, so it was only right I took him as my coach in the pro ranks. So he had a good friend of his Mervyn Turner sign me -and I was delighted with that,” he adds before reaffirming his excitement.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve got a great coach under my wing and all the facilities I need to help me grow in the sport.”

Dempsey seems aware there is room for growth and claims turning over at just 20 affords him time to adapt and learn the pro ropes.

“Throughout my amateur career, a lot of people have mentioned that my style of boxing was more pro-styled. So I think being nearly 21 turning over now will give me loads of time to adjust and learn how to fight as a pro. “

The ‘adapt’ theme continues as Dempsey discusses his goals. Short term he wants to build his name and explore which weight would suit him best.

“My short terms goals would be to start building up my record and seeing what weight suits me. Long term I wanna have a strong career. I plan to put in as much work as I can, and see where it takes me,” he continues before revealing what fans can expect from him.

“A fast hard-hitting southpaw and I hope to be a great representative to the country.”

The underage Irish international and four-time national finalist will be Achill’s first pro puncher but will camp in Luton.

“I’ll be going to camps in Luton and coming back to train with my Da in Achill, so I’ll be back and forth. It doesn’t bother me going to Luton cause it’s not out of my comfort zone.”