Into The Lion’s Den – Jessica Schadko v Katelynn Phelan BACK ON!

Katelynn Phelan‘s big fight in Germany is back on and looks to be an even more daunting prospect than ever.

The Kildare light welter was due to take on German-Ukrainian starlet Jessica Schadko [8(2)-0] on September 5th in the southern German city of Donauwoerth.

Phelan [3(0)-0] had stepped in at less than a month’s notice to take the welterweight clash and was set to step up to eight rounds in the WBF and WIBA title fight.

However, a week out, Schadko was hospitalised for unspecified reasons and the entire outdoors card has been postponed.

READ: Katelynn Phelan Staying Positive following Schadko postponement

With Phelan a replacement for Serbian Valentina Keri, it was by no means confirmed that the Unit 3 fighter would get a refixed date but manager Stephen Sharpe has ensured that the Boxing Ireland prospect will take on Schadko next month.

Phelan will now face Schadko on Thursday October 17th but, rather than an outdoors fight in Donauwoerth, the bout will take place in the German’s home gym!

The CPI Box Gym will play host to the fight and it will be Schadko’s fifth outing in such familiar surroundings.

Phelan, who last boxed in February, will be a big underdog for the clash but will be confident following an extended period of training with coach Niall Barrett.