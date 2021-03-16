Headline News News Pro News 

Interesting fights confirmed for Bradley and O’Rourke

Jonny Stapleton ,

Tiernan Bradley [3(1)-0] takes on an experienced operator when he returns to the ring later this month.

The Steven O’Rourke trained talent has stepped up incrementally since turning over as recent as last Autumn.

And the busy fighter moves up the ladder again in Belgium come March 28, as he steps in with Ferenc Hafner [27(14)-18(13)].

Admittedly it’s not a leap up the rungs as the Belgian well past his best at 45 years of age and has been in journeyman mode for some time now.

However, he has challenged for ranking titles, has shared the ring with some noteworthy names and caused an upset before being stopped by Dylan Moran two fights ago.

Irish fights will remember Hafner for fights with Andy Lee, Eammon O’Kane and more recently Dylan Moran.

Bradley’s step-up comes on the same night as stablemate Tony Browne takes on a former IBF light middleweight world titleholder Kassim Ouma.

Also appearing will be prospect Ryan O’Rourke [4-0], who will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to five fights.

Having shot out the blocks with four fights in eight months, the 22-year-old has had to endure a bit of a layoff but returns in Belgium since.

However, the son of O’Rourke’s Gym boss Steven O’Rourke returns for the first time since September as he takes on Attila Csereklye [10(8)-19(11)].

The Hungarian shouldn’t upset the young Dub but eight knockouts in 10 wins suggests he has power and he was deemed worthy enough to challenge for the German title.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]