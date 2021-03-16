Interesting fights confirmed for Bradley and O’Rourke

Tiernan Bradley [3(1)-0] takes on an experienced operator when he returns to the ring later this month.

The Steven O’Rourke trained talent has stepped up incrementally since turning over as recent as last Autumn.

And the busy fighter moves up the ladder again in Belgium come March 28, as he steps in with Ferenc Hafner [27(14)-18(13)].

Admittedly it’s not a leap up the rungs as the Belgian well past his best at 45 years of age and has been in journeyman mode for some time now.

However, he has challenged for ranking titles, has shared the ring with some noteworthy names and caused an upset before being stopped by Dylan Moran two fights ago.

Irish fights will remember Hafner for fights with Andy Lee, Eammon O’Kane and more recently Dylan Moran.

Another step up 🪜



Tiernan Bradley is to take on former European title challenger and former foe of both Andy Lee and Dylan Moran.



This is Tiernan’s 4th fight since turning pro in October.



Another step up. pic.twitter.com/13gwUI6iI3 — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) March 15, 2021

Bradley’s step-up comes on the same night as stablemate Tony Browne takes on a former IBF light middleweight world titleholder Kassim Ouma.

Also appearing will be prospect Ryan O’Rourke [4-0], who will be looking to extend his unbeaten start to five fights.

Having shot out the blocks with four fights in eight months, the 22-year-old has had to endure a bit of a layoff but returns in Belgium since.

However, the son of O’Rourke’s Gym boss Steven O’Rourke returns for the first time since September as he takes on Attila Csereklye [10(8)-19(11)].

The Silent Assassin pushes for 🖐 straight 🇮🇪@RyanOR12345 kicks off his 2021 in 🇧🇪 looking to remain undefeated pic.twitter.com/E17DLVZU1q — Star Boxing (@StarBoxing) March 15, 2021

The Hungarian shouldn’t upset the young Dub but eight knockouts in 10 wins suggests he has power and he was deemed worthy enough to challenge for the German title.