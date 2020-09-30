In pictures – Niall Kennedy arrives in

Niall Kennedy arrived in the latest Matchroom bubble today.

The heavyweight faces the hyped Alen Babic on a Sky Sports bill this Sunday and could change his career with a high profile win.

He landed in England today and quickly set about getting his Covid 19 tests ahead of this Sundays Show.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ and his coach Pascal Collins have to spend the night in their own separate quarantines, but can connect back up once both are given the all clear.

Joshua Buatsi defends his WBA International Titles against Marko Calic on the card, while Chantelle Cameron takes on Adriana Dos Santos Araujo for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight Title Kennedy and Babic face off in a heavyweight contest.

Linus Udofia defends his English Middleweight Title against John Harding Jr, Aqib Fiaz and Kane Baker finally take each other on after their Fight Camp Postponement and John Hedges makes his Pro Debut at Super Middleweight.

Picture credit Mark Robinson and Matchroom Boxing