Improved Jessica McCaskill confident she could ‘expose’ Katie Taylor again

Jessica McCaskill [9(3)-2(0)] claims she already ‘exposed’ Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] as talks of a rematch pick up pace.

The American challenged the Irish sensation for her WBA lightweight title on the top of a Sky Sports bill in December of 2017.

Taylor retained her strap thanks to unanimous points decision, but the general consensus was the Chicago native gave the Bray fighter her toughest fight up and until that point.

‘CaskKilla’ has since gone on to win world titles at lightweight and light welterweight.

Indeed having become the first fighter to defeat ‘First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus the 36-year-old is now the undisputed champion at 140lbs.

McCaskill and Braekhus will rematch on March 13 and the winner is being lined up for Taylor’s summer foe.

If it’s a repeat rather than revenge scenario in the spring, McCaskill is confident she can upset the Pound for Pound #1 and one of the biggest names in the sport in the summer.

McCaskill claims she hurt and exposed Taylor in 2017 and argues she has improved greatly since, while also suggesting Taylor has stayed at the same level.

“I exposed a lot of her downfalls as a boxer. Then, everybody wanted to fight her,” McCaskill told Sky Sports.

“We gave Katie a great fight and almost knocked her out with a left hook. It wasn’t that we weren’t prepared. We did everything that we were supposed to do. I wouldn’t go back and change anything – if I was on the wrong path, I wouldn’t be where I am today,”

Without making direct reference to a rematch Eddie Hearn, who promotes both, has revealed will take place in the summer provided both register spring wins, McCaskill does infer she has improved greatly since 2017, while suggesting Taylor hasn’t made any strides forward.

“She hasn’t changed very much at all. Three years ago I was very green, after coming into the sport with only 25 amateur fights. In Chicago I was fast-tracked

“I have incorporated a nutritionist, a strength and conditioning coach and different sparring over the years. We are more experienced.

“I wouldn’t say it didn’t go right for me. People ask what I would do differently? What did I learn? I learned that my team is prepared for the big stage. That was my biggest fight at the time,” McCaskill said.

‘I almost knocked her out with a left hook,’ she reminds again.



