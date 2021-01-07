‘I’m ready to light the place up’- Christian Preston ready to make an impression

Christian Preston is ready to start with a bang and begin the process of lighting up the pro game next month.

The young Dublin prospect has been handed a somewhat over due debut date and is determined to make an instant impression.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter takes on Spain based Argentinian, Damian Oscar Bora [1(1)-3(3)-1] over four rounds in Spain on February 6.

The Docklands graduate is delighted to have a date and eager to make an impression.

“I’m just delighted to finally have a date,” Preston told Irish-boxing.com.

“I genuinely don’t mind who I have to fight. I’m ready to go now, everyone should be expecting a devastating knockout from myself, I’m ready to light the place up.”

Preston was one of a number of early 2020 vest ditchers and one of a number who had to be patient with regard to punching for pay for the first time.

The 20-year-old is relieved he finally has something definitive to work toward.

“It feels great to finally have a fight date. It’s a big relief and I can’t wait to put on a show for my fans and everyone else.



“It was hard [waiting on a date] and it was very frustrating, but it never stopped me from working hard. I used that time to better myself. I concentrated on training hard and adapting to the change-over.”

An absence of from competitive ring action didn’t prompt any state of disillusionment, rather it increased the welterweight’s desire to compete.



“The wait has definitely made me hungrier. It’s been over a year since I was last in the ring and to say I’m ready to go is an understatement. I’m still only young, I only turned 20 last week, there’s a fire in my belly bigger than ever before.”

The pro delay and the postponement of all things amateur boxing could have opened the door back to the amateur for the Inner City fighter.

With the Olympic’s pushed back to the Summer of 2021, Preston may have explored Tokyo as an option again.

However, he points out that was never the case.

“I honestly never even thought of the Seniors or the Olympics. I have only one goal in life and that’s to become world champion. The Olympics are out of the question for me with the headspace I’m in right now. I have my eyes set on one thing and one thing only, a world title.”