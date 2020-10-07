‘I’m ready to fight’ – Caoimhin Agyarko open to trading leather with avoided Irish upseter

Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] isn’t one for the traditional route, or the steady path.

The Belfast middleweight has continually tried to stick two fingers to slow and steady hungry to progress as fast as he can.

The Belfast prospect previously claimed he was ready to fight two former British champions and a 15-0 name, only for them to account for three of seven fighters to turn down good money to fight him live on BT Sports this summer.

‘Black Thunder’ has since been clear he wants a step up and hasn’t been shy about letting everyone know.

Today he raised he eagerly raised his hand when an fighter not many allegedly want to touch was mentioned.

Agyarko says he is willing to help out one Danny Dignum [13(7)-0] if the English fighter can’t secure and opponent.

The 28-year-old would represent a massive step up for Agyarko, particularly considering he is as the novice pro stage.

Dignum stopped much more experienced Irish fighters in Conrad Cummings and Alfredo Meli in his last two fights.

However the Holy Trinity graduate remains unfazed and encouraged Team Dignum to call if they are interested in making the fight.

Dannys a very good fighter but im always a phone call away if use are struggling like you say use are get his team to make me an offer I’m ready to fight anyone in the middle weight division. https://t.co/swRwleS7kM — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) October 7, 2020

Dignum holds the WBO European ranking title, a world ranking and is the proud owner of a growing reputation – and in that regard his scalp would appeal.

However, it’s the kind of step up that would raise eyebrows and regardless how confident the rising star is would have people questioning his management team.