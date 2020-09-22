‘I’m coming to take the belt’ – Ionut Baluta promising David Oliver Joyce the TJ Doheny treatment

Ionut Baluta [13(2)-2(0)] is promising David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] the TJ Doheny treatment and then some.

The Romanian shocked world level super bantamweight, Doheny when they fought in Dubai earlier this year and is confident he upset ‘DOJ’ when they fight this weekend.

‘Il Capo’ told Irish-boxing.com he is coming to take the Olympian’s WBO European ranking title and his world ranking.

“I’m coming to take the belt, I’ll make a great match and a beautiful show. I am motivated and I feel very strong for this match with Joyce,” he said.

The 26-year-old established himself as a top end threat when he out pointed former world champ Doheny.

That result will ensure the title holder won’t under estimate the challenger on a world title undercard this weekend.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter should have his homework done, although Baluta suggests study will prove futile.

Baluta claims he is ready to trump his Doheny display and is planning to have more strings to in his bow next month.

“He is a very good experienced athlete, but he has to prepare very well before going into the ring with me because I will come with a surprise with new weapons.

“I’m going to make a bigger and more spectacular match than I did against TJ . I see a beautiful future in my career as a boxer.”

Reflecting on his Doheny win he said: “The event was in Dubai against a very experienced boxer with a very good record, but his reputation didn’t force me to take a step back, on the contrary I was very motivated with confidence in myself and my work.

“It’s the same this time before going into the ring I am very calm and focused on the match,” he adds before pointing out the what victory would do for him.

“Winning belts for me means a step towards the world title.”