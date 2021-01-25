‘I’m close to the big fights I want’ – Jason Quigley ready to close in on breakout clash

Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] believes victory over Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] in Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California on February 13 will move him to within a win of a world title shot.

The Donegal middle believes the fight, which is being billed as a crossroads affair, could send him in the direction of 2021 ‘breakout’ clash.

Win the planned breakout fight and the 29-year-old is confident he will place himself firmly in the world title frame.

When the bout was officially confirmed the former World silver and European gold medalist said: “I feel that I am very close to a real breakout fight to get a big title shot and this is the next step on that journey.”

The Golden Boy Promotions middleweight contender has been in a similar position before, but suffered defeat to the experienced and capable Tureano Johnson in the summer of 2019.

Quigley has had two stoppage wins since and since linking up with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

With a version of the North American middleweight title on the line, the former NABF middleweight champion, is eager to show his best form.

Indeed, he is targeting a stoppage win over the son of fight legend Shane Mosley – and suggests an impressive win will see him move him closer to the big fights he wants.

He said: “These titles are all stepping stones to where I want to go in this sport. I have to get in and take care of business. Shane Mosley is the next man in my way and I have to take him out to move up the ladder. I want to start making some noise in this division and I know I’m close to the big fights I want.”

The Ballybofey 160lbs hasn’t traded leather with January of last year. A chance to fight Jack Cullen during Fight Camp was turned down because a mega bout with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was being muted.

Quigley isn’t concerned about time spent out of the ring, revealing he has stayed sharp and in shape and as result has no ring rust issues.

“I feel more than ready for this fight,” Quigley added.

“I worked hard during lockdown and have kept ready to fight at any time. It has been a tough year for everyone in the world.

“I have kept working, kept sharp and kept ready to take the call whenever it came.”

The time out has also left the Sheer Sports managed fighter who, defeated Abraham Cordero and Fernando Marin in December 2019 and January 2020, itching to get back.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to fight on this card. I have to thank Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management for making this happen.”