‘I’ll show them I’m the ‘Real Deal’ – Paddy Donovan hits back at confident Team Camero

Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] is adamant it won’t take long for Jumanne Camero [10(3)-6(0)] and his team to realize that he is indeed the ‘Real Deal’.

When confirming a fight was made between the Irish and English fighter, Camero’s manager suggested the 21-year-old’s team had made a mistake.

Steve Goodwin believes with notice and some lockdown improvements the former Southern Area title holder will prove too much for a 4-0 novice when they meet on a #MTKFightNight come November 11.

However, Donovan is adamant he isn’t your ordinary prospect and warns that will become apparent to his opponent and those around him within seconds of the first bell.

“I heard what his team have said and I understand it,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Any good and team would say the same about their fighter, but he’s never shared a ring with someone like me. Once the bell goes him and his team will see how good I really am.”

While the ‘Real Deal’ claims his next opponent hasn’t faced anyone of his stature, Camero has fought some good fighters.

Indeed, he has upset previous and has pushed some domestic level names including Louis Greene and Freddy Kiwit with just days notice.

Donovan remains confident, but is conscious he is making a significant step up and is preparing accordingly.

The Andy Lee trained former underage standout is also aware the more Camero is hyped the more credit he will receive if his hand is raised.

“I’ve watched some of his fights. He seems to be a decent fighter. He likes to switch stance during fights.

“I have been told it’s a step up and that has put fire in my soul. I’m really putting in the hours at home and in the gym.

“After this fight people will know how good I am. Some people are saying he could cause an upset, I’ll show them how good I will be. My hands will do my talking.”

A win over Camero at this stage of Donovan’s career would cement his status as a standout prospect, a stoppage win would certainly seriously raise eyebrows.

The OLOL graduate isn’t ruling out a stoppage, but does suggest he will be more about panache than raw power come November 21.

“I’m going to stick to my boxing skills. If I do that I’m sure world class shots will follow,” he adds before discussing taking the short route to victory.

“We’ve got too wait and see I guess, but I’m in good form and I can be dangerous specially when there’s hype to a contest.”