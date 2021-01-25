‘I’ll make you quit like the little chicken you are’ – Irish boxing ‘wonder kid’ rips into Khabib Nurmagomedov

Crumlin’s underage amateur standout Willo Hayden has gone in two footed on MMA super star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The decorated teen took huge exception to the retired former UFC world champion questioning Conor McGregor’s choice of sparring ahead of his UFC 257 appearance.

Post ‘The Notorious’s’ surprise stoppage defeat to Dustin Priorier in Dubai, McGregor’s former foe claimed the outcome came as a result of the Dubliner making changes to his team.

Nurmagomedov specifically questioned McGregor’s sparring leading into the fight, suggesting ‘little kids’ are not conducive to big time success.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Waterford welterweight Dylan Moran played a big part in the boxing element of McGregor’s prep, as did famed boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe.

Hayden also shared the training ring with the former Crumlin amateur in recent months and took the tweet personal.

The 2016 European Schoolboys (U14) gold medallist and 11 time National Champion didn’t hold back when responding.

Indeed, he went as far as to call out the former UFC standout.

The straight talking teen tweeted the following:

Commenting on Instagram he added:

“How about you back up your mouth and organise a time and a location for me to fight you. I’m only a “little kid” so this should be no problem for you? I can guarantee you that I will make you quit like the chicken you are.

“From your own words, “Die like a samurai, don’t chicken out please”. Now all you have to do is put your own words into action.”