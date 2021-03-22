‘I’ll get him again’ – Disgruntled Dominic Donegan targets instant rematch after controversial defeat

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-1(0)] is adamant he will avenge his first career defeat as soon as possible.

The Cavan light-middleweight was controversially defeated on the Back to Business3 card by journeyman Milos Janjanin [14(11)-24(9)] on Saturday afternoon.

There was some discourse surrounding the scoring and many argued the Boxing Ireland prospect did enough to win. However, speaking after the fight Donegan wasn’t looking to put the blame on the judges.

The Jonathan Lewins trained operator claims he was off the pace regardless of the questionable scoring and preferred to focus on putting things right rather and any possible wrongdoing.

The 26-year-old claims a rematch is already in the works and promised his opponent things will be different next time around.

Speaking to Boxing Ireland straight after his reverse the Cavan native said: “I got the rounds in but I didn’t get the decision. Well done to Milo whatever his name is. It’s a strange one, I wasn’t myself there and everyone that knows me knows that.

“It was an off night. We already asked Milo for a rematch.,” he added before revealing things didn’t run smooth pre fight.

“This trip was very draining, we were not over here until 11:30, jumping on the scales, we couldn’t even get a place open to get food to refuel. Look I can come up with loads of excuses but I just wasn’t myself.

“It just wasn’t there. After the first round, I think my corner knew I wasn’t myself. There was nothing in my jab, my jab is one of the biggest parts of my game and there was nothing in it. “

Donegan, who has a BUI Celtic title fight with Eddie Treacy in his back pocket, is expecting to return on a Belfast Celtic Clash card in late summer and is expecting to fight and defeat Janjanin.

“Look it’s just on to the next one, maybe people might overlook me now. I was beaten by a journeyman but we will get him again, that will be my next fight fact.”