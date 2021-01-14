‘I’ll fight you’ – Brian Rose open to Conrad Cummings clash

Brian Rose is willing to address his unfinished business with Conrad Cummings.

The Coalisland native discussed talk around the fight when telling Irish-boxing.com he was fired up and ready to return in 2021 earlier this week.

The pair were set to fight in December of 2018 only for injury to rule ‘The Lion’ out.

Now both fighters are looking to fight on in 2021 Tyrone’s Cummings sees it as a possible big fight and one that would entertain.

“Brian is a well known name in British boxing, having won the British title outright and fought for a world title. Also, we are both at a cross roads in our careers.

“We were due to fight and headline in Belfast and fight for the WBO European title, he pulled out injured a few weeks before the fight so we have some unfinished business also. It would be a war.”

The experienced Blackpool fighter seems to agree and said he would be up for the fight.

Although he did caveat that by saying the fight would have to take place at light middle or middleweight, Cummings has said he wants to compete at super middle.

Light middle or middle weight and I’ll fight you !!! 🦁 https://t.co/pBivj4oEeT — Brian Rose (@Brian_Lion_Rose) January 13, 2021