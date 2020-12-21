‘If you want to be the best, fight the best’ – Team Hogan send message to Tim Tszyu

Forget conquering the world, Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0] first has to be beat Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] to prove he is Australia’s best light middleweight, according to DDP Sports.

Tszyu has gained huge traction in Australia over the last 12 months, stopping Jeff Horn and Bowyn Morgan in stadium fights.

The WBO #2 is now said to be closing in on a world title shot, with some suggesting he is next in line for the winner of WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira’s next defence against Brian Castano.

DDP suggest the son of fight legend Kostya should prove he Australia’s top 154lbs fighter before any world tilt – and to do that they believe he has to fight Hogan.

“To be the man you have to beat the man,” DDP said on social media.

“If Tim Tszyu is serious this time about fighting the very best light middleweight in Australia then we are all ears.”

Kildare-born, Australia-based, Las Vegas-trained Hogan was set to fight in an light middleweight world title eliminator on St Stephen’s Day on Showtime Stateside, only to see it cancelled when Julian Williams tested positive for COVID.

Initial talk had the fight rescheduled for January, but Hogan has since been linked to Liam Smith and Tszyu among others.