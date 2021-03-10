‘If only I had a few more rounds’ – Jonas believes any pro Taylor meeting would be ‘a lot different’

Nathasa Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1] doesn’t believe you can read anything into her famous amateur meeting with Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] if, as rumoured, the pair renew acquaintances in the pro ranks.

Taylor beat the British fighter 26-15 nine years ago en route to winning Olympic gold in London 2012.

The Liverpool native and the Irish sensation are now rumoured to be closing in on a professional rematch, with some suggesting an April showdown is close to being announced.

If they do rematch Jonas warns things will be different this time round. The likable Brit isn’t making any bold predictions, rather argues the none punch scoring system and the longer format would allow her to approach the clash differently.

Speaking to ESPN she explained: “I remember thinking to myself in the corner, most people get beaten by Taylor by you know seven, eight, nine points or whatever. I can be happy that I’m three points down [going into the last] and lose by three points or I can go for it and whatever happens, happens and I went for it.”

“I watched it back for the first time ever this year thinking: ‘If only I had a few more rounds.’ Obviously, with professional [boxing], you do get that and like I said you don’t have the stress of [thinking]: ‘I’ve got to pull things back.’

“I’ve just got to win the round. It’s not about the points. It’s about winning the round so it makes it a lot different.”

Refelecting further on their Olympic opener, a fight that inspired Olympic crowd noise records to smashed, she adds: “It was unreal. I think the whole of Ireland hated me for like two days and then after that fight the whole of Ireland loved me. I must have got about 10,000 new followers [on social media].”