‘I’d never been hit been like that before’ – McGoldrick warns Browne of opponents power

Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)]has warned Tony Browne [2(1)-0] not to make the same mistakes he did against puncher Gennadi Stserbin[2(2)-6(2)] this weekend.

The Tyrone puncher got caught cold by the Latvian in the Summer of 2019 and hasn’t fought since.

Thanks to some clever match making Dublin’s Browne faces the same journeyman in Brussels, Belgium this Saturday.

McGoldrick is confident ‘Super Fly’ has what it takes to defeat his old rival, but warns against overlooking what Stserbin brings to the table.

The 26-year-old revealed he went into his fight with the Latvian blind and over confident.

“I never got to take a look at him, he was a late replacement,” McGoldrick told Irish-boxing.com.

“I went out with the mindset that he was journeyman, a dung bag and I was thinking I would stop him in the first like I did in the fight before it.

“I was winning the fight handy, but didn’t box. All I was doing was loading up, my head was in different place going into that to that. I had a lot of personal issues going on in the outside world. That’s why I lost the fight, it wasn’t me out their fighting.”

While outside circumstances and over confidence played a part, McGoldrick admits Stserbin can bang and is better than his record suggests.

“It was a lucky shot he hit me with, but I’d never been hit like that before. I was never knocked out or dropped in my life, so it was big shock to me.”

Only after the defeat he has yet to put behind him, the Tyrone native looked into his defeater and has since formed the opinion he is beyond average journeyman level.

“I read into his record after the fight and seen he had stopped a cruiser weight champion before. I didn’t know any of that going into my fight with him. Honestly I thought it was going to be some dungbag. It’s a real lesson learnt. I will look into who I’m matched with from now on that guy was far from a journey man.”

Offering Browne advice ahead of his clash with Stserbin this weekend, McGoldrick warns the Steve O’Rourke trained super middleweight not to take the challenge in front of him lightly.

Conrad Cummings cousin believes if Browne is smart, sticks to his boxing and avoids a war, he could register a stoppage win.

“I would advise Tony to stick to the boxing,” he adds.

“Tony is a good boxer, I would keep to my boxing and the stoppage will come. If I had of boxed like normal there is no doubt in my mind I would of stopped him.

“Stserbin deffo’ has the power to upset Tony. My advice would be to stick to the boxing, don’t get caught up in brawling match and not to load up.”