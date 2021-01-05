‘I’d fight him in Spain if he wants’ – Dominic Donegan open to fighting Graham McCormack this month!

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] says he would happily settle his long running grudge with Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] ]in a matter of weeks, if his rival is willing.

The Cavan fighter kick starts what he hopes will be a year full of domestic bliss on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain later this month.

‘Da Bomb’ see’s the Spanish excursion as a ring rust freeing exercise, but says if ‘G-Train’ is willing he would fight him on January 23.

“No disrespect to Graham McCormack, I’d love to fight him. I would fight any of them around the weight, but because me and Graham have shared words I’d be open to fight him anytime,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

It’s a fight that many felt was a cert for 2020 and for the BUI Celtic light middleweight title. However, the solider was mandated to fight Boxing Ireland stablemate Eddie Treacy for the strap, rather than his former stablemate.

The pair still shared words, making it a fight that holds interest and it’s one Donegan is willing to have. In fact the Irish title hopeful says he would do it three weeks time if it could be agreed.

“I’d even fight him in Spain if he wants to come over. He is training away the same as everyone so I am sure if he gets the call he’d be ready. With Graham I’d fight him anytime.”

McCormack hasn’t fought since the summer of 2019 and it’s believed he is targeting a warm up clash before any major fight return.

The undefeated Limerick fighter has also been linked to Craig McCarthy of late – and if there is substance behind those rumours, a move to middleweight might be on the cards for the Shaun Kelly trained fighter.