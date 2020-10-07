Headline News News Pro News 

‘I would beat him again’ – Ray Moylette calls out Matchroom’s Olympic gold medalist

Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] has set his sights on a clash with old rival and current Matchroom prospect Daniyar Yeleussinov [9(5)-0].

Less than a day after Celtic Warrior stablemate, Niall O’Connor, called for a fight with another Eddie Hearn promoted fighter, in Aqib Fiaz, ‘Sugar Ray’ was calling for a pro repeat with his former amateur opponent.

The Mayo favourite defeated the new Matchroom fighter to claim Ireland’s first ever World Youth gold back at the 2008 championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Moylette believes Yeleussinov would want revenge, but doesn’t think Hearn would risk putting the Rio gold medal winner in with him.

Yeleussinov has being making steay progress as a pro and will take a step up next time out.

The Kazakh face Julius Indongo for the IBF Intercontinental Welterweight title on Friday November 27 behind closed doors at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

Moylette has suffered a Lemony Snickets style run of unfortunate events of late with fights and shows being cancelled. As a result he hasn’t been able to return to winning ways after been beaten by Christian Uruzquieta back in December of 2018.

Moylette recently talked down the chances of a return with another amateur rival. After being named dropped by Dean Walsh, the Pascal Collins trained fighter said he had no time for his old foes ‘antics’.

