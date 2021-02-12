‘I want to make the hairs on the back of people’s necks stand up’ – Paul Ryan promises dazzling debut

Forget good Paul Ryan is confident he will make a sensational first impression.

The latest addition to the paid ranks claims he will produce a performance of such note, that it will leave the hairs on the back of fight fan’s necks standing to attention.

It’s a bold claim from the confident Dub. Most debuts are about getting a feel for life outside of the vest and all that comes with that.

However, Ryan is promising to be a dazzling debutante and a display that will capture fan attention come March 19.

“I’m planning a world champion level performance,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to make the hairs on the back of people’s necks stand up I want to dazzle people and I know that I’ll do exactly that.”

The World Junior and European Schoolboy medal winner announced he was turning over as far back as 2019, but hasn’t thrown a paid punch as of yet.

As a result, he is more than happy to be finally be entering the squared circle next month.

“To say I’m delighted is an understatement. We all know how the climate is at the moment and to be given a date is brilliant, a huge thank you to the guys at MTK for the shout.

“It’s extremely long overdue, but it makes the debut all the more special. Again I’m looking forward to showing fight fans what I’m about,” he adds before discussing his opponent.

“We have been given our opponent he has a 2-2 record. I won’t look too much into that, my job is to work on myself and my skills to become the best possible version of myself. I’ll leave tactics and game plans for the team to work out.”

The former Bay City and Mulhuddart amateur was recently confirmed as an MTK fighter but had signed with Ryan Roach -brother to legendary coach Freddie – of Fight Locker two years ago.

The young prospect relocated Stateside teamed up with coach Hector Bermudez, who trains the likes of Portlaoise’s former world champion TJ Doheny as well as former Patrick Hyland foe Javier Fortuna, at that time.

However, he never quite got the chance to live the American dream.

“Boston didn’t exactly go to plan,” he explains.

“Obviously Covid was a big bump in the road for everyone in the world and I’m no exception to that, so it became an uphill battle trying to sort out visas.

“Luckily for me, MTK took me on. Sometimes the things that don’t work out actually work out. Now I’m working with the biggest and best management company in the sport,” he continues before revealing the makeup of his new team.



“I’m training under Joseph Clifford from Dublin and Mike Jackson from Manchester, both have decades of experience in the sport. I honestly could not have asked for a better team to have around me and the fruits of all our labour will show on March 19th.”