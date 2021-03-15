‘I want to be remembered a very long time from now’ Frampton takes legacy advantage into Herring fight

The ever honest Carl Frampton admits he wants fight fans to remember him fondly well after he retires – and he knows what needs to be done to make certain that is the case.

‘The Jackal’ is legacy keen. The former two-weight world champion wants to go down as a great not just in Ireland but within the game as a whole – and is adamant victory in his next fight should ensure that.

If the 34-year-old manages to defeat WBO super featherweight world champion, Jamel Herring, in Dubai on April 3, he will become Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion.

The Jamie Moore trained also believes having his hand raised next month will see him put one foot into the International Hall of Fame.

“People say you shouldn’t care too much about how others see you but I do,” Frampton told the Gaurdian.

“I want to be remembered very fondly as a good fighter, a good person. I want to be remembered a very long time from now. I’m not consumed by vanity but I don’t want to be a flash in the pan, where people forget about my achievements.”

With that kind of legacy at stake for Frampton, he has found himself extra determined to win – and considering it’s not a motivation ‘Semper Fi’ can tap into. it’s also a scenario that provides him with extra confidence.

“There’s just something different about this one. I have a real belief that I’m going to beat this guy. That’s not me taking him for granted, I just have a strong confidence that I’m going to win. I’m really up for it and I believe I’ll win the fight. I don’t believe in destiny and all that stuff but this just feels right. It’s much more of a legacy-defining fight for me than it is for him. I feel like it’s going to happen.”