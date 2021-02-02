‘I knock people out which fans love to see’ – Big-Punching amateur ready to turn over

One of Irish amateur boxing’s big punchers is ready to unleash his noted left hook on pro opponents.

Former Clonard and Emerald BC fighter Gerard French has decided it’s time to ditch the vest and is exploring his pro options.

The young middleweight had eyes on the 2022 Commonwealth Games but, with uncertainty surrounding travel, would prefer to get the pro ball rolling.

The fact some of his peers have made the transition and had success has also played a part in the decision.

“I’ve been considering going pro the past two years now,” French told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I’ve seen some of the lads I grew up boxing beside making the move to the pro ranks and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The Olympics in Paris 2024 may have been a target as would the Commonwealth Games for the recent Ulster finalist.

However, French believes waiting until 2024 would see him lose out on some good pro opportunities, he wants in on the pro action as soon as possible.

The Belfast banger outlined how “I think the 2024 Olympics would hold me back when it comes to other opportunities. I really don’t think I can afford to waste that time.”

“The middleweight division in Ireland is one of the most competitive weights with a lot of talented boxers I want to be part of that. I was considering holding off until the 2022 Commonwealth Games but who even knows if they will go ahead now.”

Think it’s time to go pro🤔 pic.twitter.com/dBT2Bj6jSU — Gerard French (@GerardFrench5) February 1, 2021

The 2018 Irish-Boxing.com Knockout of the Year nominee also seems to think a new challenge will give him a new lease of boxing life.

“I think it would give me that fire in the belly, that feeling for boxing again, which I was missing for a while.”

No deal has been signed or agreement reached as of yet. French is exploring options and will head to England next month to hold talks with a potential manager.

“I’ve been in contact with a few different managers and coaches from both Ireland and England. I’m flying out to Manchester on the 15th of February for some sparring and to meet a coach and manager I could possibly sign with,” he explained.

French has one of the more exciting amateur boxing highlight reels. The West Belfast fighter certainly isn’t adverse to a knockout. He is confident he posses the power to put bums on the canvas in the pros and thus get fan bums off seats.

“I think I would bring a lot to the professional game. I’m always in exciting fights, I don’t shy away from any fighter and I knock people out, which fans love to see.

“You hear it a lot of people telling you “you’re suited for pros”. I had a good amateur career I represented Ireland at every level and fought and beat some people who are doing really well as a pro now. I do think the attributes I bring to the pro game would get me far.”