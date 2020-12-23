‘I just want the chance to prove it’ – Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace wants the opportunity to prove he is a world level fighter in 2021.

After claiming the British super featherweight title with victory over Sam Bowen in November of 2019 and signing a long term contract with Frank Warren, it appeared as if 2020 was going to the be ‘The Apache’s’ year.

However a number of issues prevented him from getting the chance to show why he is so widely lauded within boxing circles in Ireland.

The pandemic played a part and a scheduled defence with Leon Woodstock was twice pushed back due to an assortment of health issues.

The British title defence will play out early next year, with rumour suggesting it will play a part on the Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton card.

Cacace is confident of victory and is planning to kick on to the next level after it’s achieved.

The 31-year-old stylist is open to any fight that moves him toward a world title shot.

A clash with WBO ranked Archie Sharp would be easy to make while European champ Samir Ziani is also on the radar.

“I know I belong at world level and I just want the chance to prove it. I’ve told my team that’s what I want – fights like Archie Sharp or Samir Ziani the European champion, anybody who will take me forward to a world title shot. I want to face the best,” Cacace told the Belfast Telegraph.

Before he can size up his options, the Andersonstown fighter must first retain his Lonsdale belt.

Standing between him and progression is Woodstock, a fighter whose only two loss came to Eric Donovan defeater Zelfa Barrett and a man that got the better of Declan Geraghty in Archie Sharp.

Cacace, who is currently in camp sparring Frampton, remains confident and is targeting a performance as well as a win.

If he manages to stop the recent Commonwealth title challenger it may allow him to draw favourable comparisons with Sharp and help provide some narrative for an all-Queensbury clash.

“Woodstock is a game guy, he always puts up a tough fight so it’s up to me to be on my game and deliver a good performance so I can push on for bigger opportunities.”