‘I haven’t just sat in the house eating cake’ – Steven Ward moved up properly

Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] didn’t just cruise up to cruiserweight.

Having excited the Golden Contract via stoppage defeat last time out the 30-year-old was finally freed to make a change in weight that had been long since called for.

The 25 pound difference is the biggest gap between boxing weights and it’s one Ward reveals he filled professionally.

The added room to maneuver didn’t mean free food reign or a slackening of the gym regime.

“I’m in better shape now than I was at light-heavyweight,” explains Ward.

“I feel good and feel like I’m in the same shape, just stronger and bigger. Everybody knows I have a dedicated team around me and I’m a dedicated man. I haven’t just sat in the house eating cake.”

Ward makes his cruiserweight debut live on Sky Sports tonight. The Newtownabbey fighter takes on former heavyweight Jone Volau [5(2)-5(3)] confident he is now in a position to produce his best form.

“It’s the right time to move up to cruiserweight. I could have possibly done it earlier but couldn’t turn down the chance to be in the Golden Contract. I have a great team in MTK Global who have given me this opportunity, and now I believe the best Steven Ward will come out.”

His opponent, a fighting Fijian, doesn’t come into the clash on the back of any recent success, but is moving down from fighting big heavyweights – and is promising a war.

“I’ve dropped down from heavyweight after being in some good scraps, and now it’s a fresh start. I’m in with a talented opponent so it’s a solid match-up and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m here for a war. If you’ve seen my previous fights it’s all about getting in for a tear-up, so let’s have it. I always turn up in every fight and I’m going to enjoy this.”