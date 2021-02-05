‘I have unfinished business in the Elites’ – Cork prospect heads to America to prepare for National Championships

Callum Walsh has temporarily relocated to California to help ensure he finishes some unfinished National Elite Championship business.

The European Junior gold medal winner suffered defeat in the final of the last installment of Irish boxing’s blue-ribbon tournament – and obviously wants to go one better in 2021.



In a bid to do that he has gone to the States to prepare for a tournament that has yet to have an official date.

At first glance, it seems a big statement move, but for the young Cork prospect, whose first-ever National senior contest ended in decider defeat to Aidan Walsh, it’s nothing major.

Walsh’s father, Ian Buckley, lives in America, and with lockdown limiting his ability to train he saw the States as an ideal training alternative.

“It’s not unusual at all,” Walsh explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“My dad lives here. It’s not my first time coming over. I always trained and spar when I’m over.



“I’ve trained in the pods and as an individual through all the various lockdowns in my club since last March, obviously all guidelines were followed. Like many others, I couldn’t train as the Elites did in the HP Unit, even as an Elite runner up from last year, so instead of kicking my heels and waiting for the all-clear to train and spar at home, it was a no brainer to come out to my Dad and train and spar here.”

Victory in the rearranged Elites would allow the Cork Walsh to shout for a spot on the team for the World Olympic qualifiers if Belfast’s Aidan Walsh doesn’t make it via the European route.

The Rebel county prospect doesn’t seem to have Tokyo on his mind, rather he has National Elite tunnel vision.

“I don’t know if I’m in the HP’s plans for anything this year but I know I’ll be ready if I get the call. I have unfinished business in the Elites, I gained a lot of experience last year that will stand to me next time,” he continues before dismissing any suggestions he may turn over in the near future.

“I have a lot I want to achieve at Elite level. It has always been a dream of mine to be a pro world champion and someday I will.”

Walsh is joined out in LA by fellow Cork prospect Tommy Hyde. Part of a very exciting light heavyweight scene, the recent Elite finalist will benefit similarly from being able to train Covid restriction free.