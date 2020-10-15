‘I have to go back to having a war’ – McKenna suggests judges only understand violence

Violence is the only language judges understand, suggests Tyrone McKenna post his defeat to Ohara Davies.

The war famed entertainer changed it up against his old rival in the Golden Contract decider, electing to use to skill over will in a bid to win a six figure Top Rank promotional contract.

‘The Mighty Celt’ was certainly more restrained and there were many who felt he boxed his way to victory in a tight fight.

The six foot plus southpaw is of the belief he out boxed ‘Two Tanks’ and should have won the tournament.

However, the judges had it for Davies, something which has ensured he won’t fight on the back foot again.

“I keep thinking back to the fight and it does hurt because I had stuck to the game plan and thought the way I had out-boxed Ohara had won me the fight. But it just seems that boxing skill doesn’t get recognised so I have to go back to having a war,” said McKenna when speaking to David Kelly in the Sunday Life.

“Judges are meant to score ring generalship but that didn’t seem to be the case because I controlled the majority of the fight. At the end of the fight and in between rounds I was hardly breathing, I felt I didn’t need to take risks because I was so much in control and yet I didn’t get the decision.”

The defeat was crushing emotionally for McKenna, but not crushing career wise.

Pandemic permitting ‘The Mighty Celt’ could return in New York on St Patrick’s Day, on a card topped by a Michael Conlan world title fight.

There are also options on this side of the Atlantic with Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr both name dropped.

“Jamie [Conlan] has made it clear that I won’t be taking a step back, I’ll not be going back to eight rounders because he believes that I have established myself at this level so fights with Robbie Davies and Lewis Ritson are a real possibility.

“The Golden Contract was going to be my short route to where I want to get to but now I just have to take a different, longer path but I know I’ll get there.”