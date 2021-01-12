‘I have plenty in the tank’ – Revitalized Conrad Cummings targets 2021 return

Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] doesn’t want to remembered for his 2019 defeats, so has binned retirement thoughts in favour of making positive memories, which could involve a win over Brian Rose.

A mixture of dark times and some high profile defeats had Cummings entering 2020 considering hanging them up.

However, after sorting out some personal issues and reassessing the situation the 29-year-old decided to fight on.

The pandemic has slowed any potential comeback dates, but ‘Dynamite’ remains keen to fight, still has solid rankings, has new motivation in the form of a baby girl and is confident there is more in the tank.

“When I retire, it’s over and I don’t want to be remembered for my last year of boxing in 2019,” Cummings told Irish-boxing.com.



“I’m much better than that. Also, my baby girl gives me immense motivation, I’ve only turned 29 and I have plenty in the tank. It’s a tough unforgiving business, brutal at times. But, I’m a fighter. I fight.”

While it’s clear Cummings will fight on there is no clear plan with regard to how that will happen moving forward.

The aggressive Tyrone fighter hasn’t a trainer, although he is considering working with former world champion Brian Magee, and his promotional situation remains unclear.

As a result nothing specific is lined up, Cummings is just hoping to get back out once the pandemic eases.

“If this pandemic clears I’d like a tune up fight at super middleweight in the first half of the year if possible and gauge things from there,” he explains.



“I’ve no trainer at the moment. I’ve spoken with Brian Magee and he said he would help me out. So potentially him, I’ll see what happens.”

One name being linked to the former Cyclone middleweight is former world title challenger Brian Rose.

Rose is back having signed with Kieran Farrell and is the kind of name that interests the Coalisland fighter.

“Brian is a well known name in British boxing, having won the British title outright and fought for a world title. Also, we are both at a cross roads in our careers.

“We were due to fight and headline in Belfast and fight for the WBO European title, he pulled out injured a few weeks before the fight so we have some unfinished business also. It would be a war.”

Rose aside Cummings is just looking forward to returning in a more positive frame of mind.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring, revitalised, happy and with a spring in my step. 2021 let’s do it.”

“To be honest after 2019 performances I thought it was time to call it a day, but a year of living well and putting my personal issues completely to bed. I’m feeling great and ready to give another rattle at a new weight division, if this pandemic pisses off.”