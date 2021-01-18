‘I have a deep hatred for them now’ – No Frampton McGuigan reconciliation

The court case was settled, but their general differences weren’t it seems.

In shocking and very honest fashion Carl Frampton revealed he still has a ‘deep hatred’ for Cyclone Promotions and the people that ran it.

‘The Jackal”s’ legal case against Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions was settled out of court late last year.

The three time world title hopeful was suing his fellow Irish fight legend and Cyclone Promotions for loss of earnings of up to £6m. McGuigan had a separate claim for breach of contract he was take to in London, but after 17 days of proceedings in the Belfast High Court both parties agreed to settle out of court.

Terms of the agreement prevented either side from discussing any details of the case or settlement.

However, in a recent interview with Anything Goes the fighter, who challenges Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight world title in London on Febraury 27, did reveal tensions still exist between himself and the McGuigan’s.

In a very blunt response the Belfast man revealed he previously loved the family, but went as far as to say he now ‘despises’ them.

“It’s dead, there is no relationship. I’m just out of a court case with them, which was settled. No one can say they won or anything, but what I can say is I am very happy with the settlement. But there is no relationship I despise them, hate them it’s a shame,” he said.

Frampton, who became a two weight world champion under the guidance of Cyclone Promotions and worked well with McGuigan and co before their split, did admit the current state of affairs are sad, especially considering how close they were, but suggested there was no hope reconciliation.

“It is sad. I like to think of myself as a nice guy and I trust everybody, like I loved these guys. I had Shane and Jake McGuigan as grooms men at my wedding, I was a grooms man at Shane’s wedding, but I have a deep hatred for them now.”