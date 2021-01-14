‘I can’t wait’ – Colm Murphy ready to grasp Ward vs Bjornsson opportunity

Colm Murphy will get a taste for the big occasion as he populates the undercard of Steven Wards exhibition bout with former World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson.

The recent Ulster Senior finalist will face the Lebanese champion over four two minutes rounds on a card that has generated series hype.

The Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year winner is excited to appear on such a platform and see’s it as a big opportunity to get his name out there.

“It’s a huge opportunity, one I’m very grateful to have and a show I am very grateful to be apart of.

“I can’t wait! The support here from the Irish and UK people living here has been really motivating. There will be plenty of Irish there to cheer me on as we got to sell tickets for this,” he told Irish-boxing.com before giving specific details of the fight.

“I am fighting the amateur national champ from Lebanon I believe. I don’t know to much of the details. It was originally meant to be 3×3 but is now 4×2, which I believe my opponent wanted, I don’t care I just want to fight.”

Explaining how he secured a slot on an exhibition fight night originally set for Iceland, Murphy explained he was in the right place at the right time.

“I got brought to Dubai as a Christmas and 21st present by my uncle, who lives out here. He’s always been one of my biggest fans. He knows promoter of the event Aaron Dickinson and we got in touch to see if he could get us some sparring when I first got here.

“Aaron then asked if we wanted to get matched up for a fight and we accepted before we knew what the event was. He helped me out big time trying to get a match made for me as well as cornering me for some of my spars I’ve been looked after well here.”

Having had the experience of pro gyms in Dubai, ticket selling and the big occasion, not to mention the current amateur lull, Murphy may now consider a move into the pros.

The 21-year-old admits options will have to be considered once Friday is out of the way.

“I’ve a lot of thinking to do after Friday, but for now I just want to think of what’s in front of me. The plan is to fight Friday, get straight back into sparring over here when my body is ready and depending on situation back home, with quarantines, maybe head home by end of the month.”

Having watched Bjorson in action, Murphy is one of the few who can give an educated opinion on how the exhibition will go.

He has been impressed with the former World Strongest Man’s skill set, but fancies the Jamie Moore trained crusierweight.

“I’ve got to see ‘The Mountain’ train and I was well impressed at how he moves, but he’s still a beginner so I see Steven Ward showing that mad muscles are not biggest asset when it comes to boxing.”