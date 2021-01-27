‘I can be a team-mate to Kellie now rather than an opponent’- Broadhurst goes from Harrington rival to cheer leader

Amy Broadhurst claims she is now a Kellie Harrington cheer leader rather than rival.

Some bad blood developed between the young rising star and the 2018 World Amateur champion over recent years.

The Louth fighter was attempting to launch a bid for a 2020 Olympic lightweight slot, that was all but guaranteed to a fighter deemed a Ireland’s best Tokyo medal hope.

Broadhurst understood Harrington’s #1 status, but was keen for the chance to challenge it. The European bronze medal winner and decorated underage star felt she was denied the chance to alter the status quo and some tension emerged.

There was no massive fall out, but the tension became apparent, leaking out in various media interviews.

That animosity has now been put behind the pair and the Drogheda native, who is a regular sparring partner of Harrington, is now one of Harrington’s biggest supporters.

Harrington is guaranteed a shot at securing a place on the plane to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics when the qualifiers resume later this year – and Broadhurst is confident the Dub will succeed.

Accepting that as certain, the Dealgan BC fighter has set her focus on Paris 2024 – and as a result she can focus on being a Harrington team mate.

Speaking in an a very interesting interview with the Irish News, Broadhurst said: “To me now, my focus is 2024 at 60KG. I wish Kellie the best of luck, I hope she qualifies and does well.

“I can be a team-mate to Kellie now rather than an opponent – I’ll be cheering her on from back here when she’s over at the qualifiers, because I’ve no doubt she’s going to qualify. I’d put money on it that she will.

“I’ll be 27 by the next Olympics, which is peak really, and I’m still young. It took a while to get my head around that but I’m happier now focusing on myself and 2024 rather than focusing on the constant situation at 60. I’m more at ease now.”