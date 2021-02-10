Hungry Jono Carroll confirms new fight date and targets Frampton and Jojo Diaz

A rejuvenated and distraction-free Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] can’t wait to get stuck into some of the big super featherweight names.

‘King Kong’ fights for the first time since his shock defeat to Maxi Hughes, suffered in the summer of last year, in Spain on March 20, and once he gets in rounds and returns to winning ways he wants straight back into big fights.

The Spain-based southpaw feels he has options at 130lbs and when speaking to IFL TV name-dropped Carl Frampton and Jojo Diaz in particular.

Some wins may have to be banked to make Carroll tempting to Irish fight legend Frampton and world champion Diaz.

However, the 28-year-old is exciting about the in-between fights that are out there in the division.

“It’s very exciting times for me now. Nevermind the champions all them, all the lads in the top 15 would be very good fights for me. The 130lbs division is an exciting division and I am happy to be in it.”

It’s pure positivity from the Finglas native, who now looks at the Hughes defeat as a positive.

“I am back hungry and it’s given me that fire in my belly that I had before the Quigg fight. It regenerated my career I believe. Other people might not see it like that, but I always think on the positive side of things. I’m young, I’m hungry and I believe I will get those world titles.”

Carroll wasn’t looking for excuses but did admit he was distracted and somewhat caught up in the hype after he dismantled former world champion, Scott Quigg.

The vibrant character also claimed the lack of a ‘fear factor’ or big fight feel may have affected his performance in Dubai.

“I just like being in against good people because that little bit of fear always pushes me to the next level. Every time I have had a hard fight I have shown up.”

Before the Hughes reverse Carroll was name-dropping Carl Frampton, who could become Ireland’s first three weight world champion if he beats Jamel Herring later this month.

The former world title challenger says it’s a fight he still wants.

“I’d love the Carl Frampton fight. Win lose or draw [against Herring] I’d like that fight purely because I respect Carl. I’d love to share the ring with Carl. The Dublin Belfast thing would be a barnburner and a half. I just really like Carl and I’d love the experience of sharing the ring with him and test myself against a fighter of that experience,” he adds before mentioning another fighter he’d love to share the ring with.

“I would love to fight JoJo Diaz, he’s a beast, there are so many big names out there for me now.”