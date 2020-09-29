How to Watch Tyrone McKenna vs Ohara Davies – Running Order

Tonight is the night Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies settle a long standinggrudge.

The bitter rivals trade leather on the top of a Sky Sports broadcast Wakefield hosted Golden Contract final for a six figure promotional contract, believed to be with Top Rank.

Also appearing on the card will be Steven Ward, who debuts at light heavyweight against Jone Volau, while Serge Michel and Liam Conroy also fight as do Ben Fail and Robbie Chapman.

The card will be available to watch on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK andon ESPN + in America.

The running order is as follows.

IFL TV AND SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE – 7:15PM GMT

Bout 1:

Cruiserweight, 4 Rounds

WILLIAM HAMILTON (13st 13lbs) vs. GENADIJ KRAJEVSKIJ (13st 5lbs 8oz)

SKY SPORTS ARENA AND ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 8:00PM GMT / 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST

Bout 2:

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

BEN FAIL (11st 4lbs 2oz) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 9lbs 4oz)

Bout 3:

Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds

STEVEN WARD (14st 6lbs 4oz) vs. JONE VOLAU (14st 1lb)

Bout 4:

Golden Contract Light-Heavyweight Semi-Final, 10 Rounds

SERGE MICHEL (12st 6lbs 12oz) vs. LIAM CONROY (12st 6lbs 12oz)

Bout 5:

Golden Contract Super-Lightweight Final, 10 Rounds

TYRONE MCKENNA (9st 13lbs 12oz) vs. OHARA DAVIES (9st 13lbs 12oz)

Picture credit MTK Global