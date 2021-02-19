How to watch Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – Paddy Donovan, Pierce O’Leary – Running order

Three Irish fighters take to the squared circle tonight.

Sean McComb tops an MTK Fight Night in Bolton alongside Welsh fight Gavin Gwynne.

Victory for the Belfast southpaw will see him pick up the Commonwealth lightweight title.

Also appearing on the card are Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan. Both welterweight prospects are in action over six rounds.

The card will be broadcast on Youtube via IFL TV and across America on ESPN+.

The first fight is scheduled to glove off at 7pm with streaming coverage airing from 6pm Irish time.

IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 6:00PM GMT

Middleweight, 4 Rounds

MOHAMMED SAMEER (164lbs) vs. KEARON THOMAS (163lbs)

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

ELLIOT WHALE (149.2lbs) vs. JAMIE STEWART (149.7lbs)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PT

Featherweight, 6 Rounds

MARK MCKEOWN (127.3lbs) vs. BRAD DAWS (128lbs)

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

PADDY DONOVAN (149.4lbs) vs. SIAR OZGUL (149lbs)

Super-Lightweight, 6 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (142.8lbs) vs. IRVIN MAGNO (140.9lbs)

Southern Area Super-Featherweight Title & English Title Eliminator, 10 Rounds

DANNY CARR (129.8lbs) vs. DEAN DODGE (129.2lbs)

Vacant English Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds

DARREN TETLEY (146.1lbs) vs. SAMUEL ANTWI (146.2lbs)

Vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Title, 12 Rounds

SEAN MCCOMB (134.3lbs) vs. GAVIN GWYNNE (134.1lbs)