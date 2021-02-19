How to watch Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – Paddy Donovan, Pierce O’Leary – Running order
Three Irish fighters take to the squared circle tonight.
Sean McComb tops an MTK Fight Night in Bolton alongside Welsh fight Gavin Gwynne.
Victory for the Belfast southpaw will see him pick up the Commonwealth lightweight title.
Also appearing on the card are Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan. Both welterweight prospects are in action over six rounds.
The card will be broadcast on Youtube via IFL TV and across America on ESPN+.
The first fight is scheduled to glove off at 7pm with streaming coverage airing from 6pm Irish time.
IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS 6:00PM GMT
Middleweight, 4 Rounds
MOHAMMED SAMEER (164lbs) vs. KEARON THOMAS (163lbs)
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
ELLIOT WHALE (149.2lbs) vs. JAMIE STEWART (149.7lbs)
ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PT
Featherweight, 6 Rounds
MARK MCKEOWN (127.3lbs) vs. BRAD DAWS (128lbs)
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
PADDY DONOVAN (149.4lbs) vs. SIAR OZGUL (149lbs)
Super-Lightweight, 6 Rounds
PIERCE O’LEARY (142.8lbs) vs. IRVIN MAGNO (140.9lbs)
Southern Area Super-Featherweight Title & English Title Eliminator, 10 Rounds
DANNY CARR (129.8lbs) vs. DEAN DODGE (129.2lbs)
Vacant English Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds
DARREN TETLEY (146.1lbs) vs. SAMUEL ANTWI (146.2lbs)
Vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Title, 12 Rounds
SEAN MCCOMB (134.3lbs) vs. GAVIN GWYNNE (134.1lbs)