How to watch Paul Hyland vs Maxi Hughes British title fight – Running Order

Paul Hyland [20(7)-2(2)] looks to claim the British title at the second time of asking tonight.

The Belfast lightweight fights Maxi Hughes [22(4)-5(2)-2]for the strap vacated by MHD stablemate James Tennyson.

It’s the second time ‘Hylo’ will challenge for the aesthetically pleasing strap having been stopped by Lewis Ritson in the summer of 2018.

Hyland, who is trained by his father Paul Hyland snr, was originally meant to fight Liam Walsh for the title, but competes with Hughes instead.

The English fighter will be known to Irish fight fans after his wins over James Fryers and Jono Carroll.

The bout can be viewed in America on ESPN+ from 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PT.

In Ireland and UK the clash can be watched on IFL TV the card will air from 7:00 PM with Hyland expected into the ring between 9:30 and 10:00pm

BRITISH TITLE FIGHT / DON'T MISS IT! MAXI HUGHES Vs. PAUL HYLAND JR (FULL) WEIGH IN & HEAD-TO-HEAD https://t.co/ORBsOxyGwB — IFL TV (@IFLTV) March 18, 2021

Running Order:

Super-Bantamweight, 6 Rounds

SHABAZ MASOUD (122lbs 5oz) vs. LOUIS NORMAN (121lbs 14oz)

Super-Featherweight, 4 Rounds

SEAN DUFFY (134lbs) vs. PAUL HOLT (134lbs)

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

ERYK APRESYAN (152lbs 11oz) vs. NATHAN BENDON (153lbs)

Super-Lightweight, 8 Rounds

JAMIE ROBINSON (141lbs 12oz) vs. BILLY ALLINGTON (141lbs 5oz)

Vacant British Lightweight Title, 12 Rounds

MAXI HUGHES (134lbs 1oz) vs. PAUL HYLAND JNR (134lbs 9oz)

European Bantamweight Title, 12 Rounds

KARIM GUERFI (117lbs 6oz) vs. LEE MCGREGOR (118lbs)