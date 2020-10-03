Headline News News 

How To Watch Niall Kennedy vs Alen Babic – Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Niall Kennedy has the chance to become a fixture of a burgeoning heavyweight division on Sunday night.

The Gorey Gardai fights undefeated knockout specialist Alen Babic in a now eagerly anticipated clash.

Defeat the high profile, yet novice pro, on such a platform and Kennedy can target some bigger name Matchroom heavyweight regulars.

You can watch the fight on Sky Sports Arena with Kennedy expected to be in the ring between 8:30 and 9PM Irish time.

BUATSI VS. CALIC WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS ARENA

19:07 RING WALK

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Title
LINUS UDOFIA 11st 2lbs 5oz v JOHN HARDING JR 11st 2lbs 2oz
(Luton) (Brixton)

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
JOHN HEDGES 11st 13lbs 5oz v JAN ARDON 11st 11lbs 0oz
(Takeley) (Manchester)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
AQIB FIAZ 9st 5lbs 3oz v KANE BAKER 9st 4lbs 13oz
(Oldham) (Birmingham)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
ALEN BABIC 14st 3lbs 4oz v NIALL KENNEDY 15st 9lbs 8oz
(Croatia) (Ireland)

followed by

21:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT

10 x 2 mins vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title
CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 11lbs 11oz v ADRIANA ARAUJO 10st 5lbs 11oz
(Northampton) (Brazil)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title
JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 4lbs 5oz v MARKO CALIC 12st 4lbs 12oz
(Croydon) (Croatia)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]