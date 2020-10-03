How To Watch Niall Kennedy vs Alen Babic – Running Order

Niall Kennedy has the chance to become a fixture of a burgeoning heavyweight division on Sunday night.

The Gorey Gardai fights undefeated knockout specialist Alen Babic in a now eagerly anticipated clash.

Defeat the high profile, yet novice pro, on such a platform and Kennedy can target some bigger name Matchroom heavyweight regulars.

You can watch the fight on Sky Sports Arena with Kennedy expected to be in the ring between 8:30 and 9PM Irish time.

BUATSI VS. CALIC WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS ARENA

19:07 RING WALK

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Title

LINUS UDOFIA 11st 2lbs 5oz v JOHN HARDING JR 11st 2lbs 2oz

(Luton) (Brixton)

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 11st 13lbs 5oz v JAN ARDON 11st 11lbs 0oz

(Takeley) (Manchester)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

AQIB FIAZ 9st 5lbs 3oz v KANE BAKER 9st 4lbs 13oz

(Oldham) (Birmingham)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

ALEN BABIC 14st 3lbs 4oz v NIALL KENNEDY 15st 9lbs 8oz

(Croatia) (Ireland)

followed by

21:30 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS MAIN EVENT

10 x 2 mins vacant WBC Super-Lightweight World Title

CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 11lbs 11oz v ADRIANA ARAUJO 10st 5lbs 11oz

(Northampton) (Brazil)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title

JOSHUA BUATSI 12st 4lbs 5oz v MARKO CALIC 12st 4lbs 12oz

(Croydon) (Croatia)