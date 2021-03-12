How to watch Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully tonight – Running Order
It’s all about Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully tonight.
The Belfast and Kildare prospects are in seperate WBO European ranking title fights.
‘The Croc’ defends the welterweight version of the strap in a bill topping bill against Dexniz Ilbay.
‘The Diva’ plays chief support in another interesting clash, fighting Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant lightweight version of the title.
The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ stateside and will be streamed online around the world on IFLTV.
Action gloves off at 7:00pm GMT and 2:00pm EST.
Running Order:
Middleweight, 6 rounds
JORDAN REYNOLDS (165lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (167.5lbs)
Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds
MACE RUEGG (135.1lbs) vs. LEVI DUNN (136.2lbs)
Super-Welterweight, 6 rounds
CARL FAIL (156lbs) vs. JORDAN DUJON (158.8lbs)
Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds
ISAAC LOWE (128.3lbs) vs. ED HARRISON (127lbs)
Vacant WBO European lightweight title, 10 rounds
GARY CULLY (134.9lbs) vs. VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (134.5lbs)
WBO European welterweight title, 10 rounds
LEWIS CROCKER (146lbs) vs. DENIZ ILBAY (146lbs)